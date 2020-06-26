Tri City Duplicate Bridge - Winners Tuesday in the Tri City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Nancy Days and Mary Emanuele, third.
