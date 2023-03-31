Bridge Buddies
Winners Wednesday in the Bridge Buddies club were Joanne Cardy and Mary Conrad and Gail Capen and Cynthia Moon, table one; and Hank and Jerry Gent and Anita Allen and Amy Whitehill, table two.
The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) will hold a job fair at SCI Forest, 286 Woodland Drive in Marienville, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday with the goal of filling a variety of positions.
A voluntary design guide for older homes and commercial buildings located in and around Oil City’s three National Register-listed historic districts is taking shape, and a draft of the guide will be unveiled for public feedback following the April 13 Oil City Council meeting.
Franklin School Board members this week approved the school district’s use of a grant for the Girls Excelling in Math and Science (GEMS) programming in the district.
Construction of a multimodal trail project along Route 62/8 (Allegheny Boulevard) in Franklin and Sugarcreek is expected to start next week.
New traffic lights at the intersection of Route 8 and Pone Lane and Route 8 and the Polk Cutoff in Sandycreek are expected to be turned on in April.
March 31, 2001
The First Church of God of Oil City will host a grief share support group every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. starting April 12 and continuing until July 12.
HONORED — Dr. Deanna Kelly, a 1990 Rocky Grove High School graduate who is currently director of the University of Maryland Psychiatric Research Center, was recently honored by the Maryland Daily Record as one of the top 100 women in Maryland. Each year, the Daily Record recognizes the top 1…
The Redbank Valley High School Reunion Steering Committee has announced it is opening up the classes eligible to attend the all school reunion.
A senior citizen driver improvement course will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Redbank Valley Community Center Charles Leach Agency in New Bethlehem.
Grove City Community Library will hold a Fandom Fest at the Masonic Lodge, 1340 West Main St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13.
March 30, 2001
CLARION — Wednesday about 30 local businesses and services gathered at the Clarion Mall with a common goal, finding employees.
A project to replace roadway reflectors throughout the Northwest Region is scheduled to begin next week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The Creative Ventures Project was developed by ARTS Oil City, Oil City Main Street, and the Arts Revitalization Committee in 2022 after ARTS Oil City received a PA Council on the Arts Creative Sector Advancement Project grant, one of only three awarded in the state.
Work has started on the Cranberry Area School District’s $10.4 million construction and renovation project.
A $4.8 million widening and resurfacing project on more than 4 miles of Route 27 in Crawford County is scheduled to restart next month, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The Oil City Arts Council’s 2023 photography show VISIONS opens this weekend in Graffiti Gallery, 206 Seneca St. in the National Transit Building Annex.
Arts Oil City has awarded its first Creative Ventures grant to a writer who has started her own publishing company.
Big talent from local students will return to the stage again this weekend for the 93rd Annual Franklin High School Musical Broadcast.
Several churches and groups have planned special services in observation of Holy Week.
Joe Calla has announced he is seeking a Republican nomination for Forest County commissioner.
The Valley Grove School Board heard from facilities manager and head of maintenance Terry Tantlinger on an update concerning a flagpole for the district’s baseball and softball fields.
The Clarion College Democrats at PennWest Clarion will present the 2023 Shropshire Public Service Award to state Rep. Dan Frankel, who serves a portion of Allegheny County, at their annual Shropshire Public Service Dinner on April 13 at Clarion River Brewing Company.
March 29, 2001
Pennsylvania Western University will host the Women in Focus conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 14 at Cranberry Regional Learning Alliance.
The following students at Keystone High School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Atlantic Avenue Church Nursery School and Preschool is now accepting registrations for the 2023-24 school year.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service urges visitors to use caution when traveling Longhouse Scenic Drive (Forest Road 262) on the Bradford Ranger District.
HARRISBURG — State Reps. R-Lee James, R-64th District, and Joe Ciresi, D-Montgomery, co-introduced legislation to create the Historic Homeownership Preservation Incentive Tax Credit in Pennsylvania.
Volunteers are needed to help create wildlife habitat at Tionesta Lake for Saturday with the Ruffed Grouse Society. No special skills are needed.
The Franklin Silver Cornet Band on Monday, April 3, will begin rehearsals for its summer season.