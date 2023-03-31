Bridge Buddies

Winners Wednesday in the Bridge Buddies club were Joanne Cardy and Mary Conrad and Gail Capen and Cynthia Moon, table one; and Hank and Jerry Gent and Anita Allen and Amy Whitehill, table two.

0
0
0
0
0

Design guide for older OC properties focus of public meeting
Community News

Design guide for older OC properties focus of public meeting

  • From staff reports

A voluntary design guide for older homes and commercial buildings located in and around Oil City’s three National Register-listed historic districts is taking shape, and a draft of the guide will be unveiled for public feedback following the April 13 Oil City Council meeting.

About People
Community News

About People

HONORED — Dr. Deanna Kelly, a 1990 Rocky Grove High School graduate who is currently director of the University of Maryland Psychiatric Research Center, was recently honored by the Maryland Daily Record as one of the top 100 women in Maryland. Each year, the Daily Record recognizes the top 1…

Community News

The project

The Creative Ventures Project was developed by ARTS Oil City, Oil City Main Street, and the Arts Revitalization Committee in 2022 after ARTS Oil City received a PA Council on the Arts Creative Sector Advancement Project grant, one of only three awarded in the state.

Community News

Route 27 paving project to restart

  • From staff reports

A $4.8 million widening and resurfacing project on more than 4 miles of Route 27 in Crawford County is scheduled to restart next month, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Community News

Clarion College Democrats to issue award

  • From staff reports

The Clarion College Democrats at PennWest Clarion will present the 2023 Shropshire Public Service Award to state Rep. Dan Frankel, who serves a portion of Allegheny County, at their annual Shropshire Public Service Dinner on April 13 at Clarion River Brewing Company.

Community News

Caution urged on forest road

  • From staff reports

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service urges visitors to use caution when traveling Longhouse Scenic Drive (Forest Road 262) on the Bradford Ranger District.