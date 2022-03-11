Club Notes

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Barb Bickel and Sunni Clickett, third.
- From staff reports
-
Several students at North Clarion High School participated in the Northwest Region Science Olympiad held Wednesday at Penn State Behrend, where they earned first-place medals in many events.
March 11, 2000
- From staff reports
-
A Tarbell Tea will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Tarbell House in Titusville.
- From staff reports
-
Cooperstown Public Library has received an $8,000 grant from the Venango Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of Bridge Builders Community Foundations.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
Cranberry Township supervisors discussed several matters during their meeting Thursday.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City High School will present “The Addams Family” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 17-19, in the high school auditorium.
Keystone Class of 1961
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Barb Bickel and Sunni Clickett, third.
March 10, 2000
Oil City Class of 1963
Venango Archaeology — The Venango Archaeology Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St., Franklin.
- From staff reports
-
A series of six lessons on the card game bridge will begin Tuesday, March 22, at the Belles Lettres Club, 405 W. First St., Oil City.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
State Rep. Brian Sims, a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, believes tolling interstate bridges would be a “mistake” and the closure of Polk State Center could result in people “on the street.”
- Laura O'Neil
-
Angie Spaziani of Seneca and her family love looking for bald eagles.
- From staff reports
-
Inspirational speaker Rudy Ruettiger, the former walk-on football player at Notre Dame who inspired the movie “Rudy”, will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, in the auditorium of Marwick-Boyd Fine Arts Center at Clarion University.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Some waters in Clarion County run red, which is the color of acid mine drainage.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
-
Plaintiffs and defendants in the case involving the planned closure of both Polk and White Haven state centers met March 1 for the first time since a mediation agreement was reached in January.
- From staff reports
-
Amy Sines, chairman of the Titusville United Way’s Better Together Campaign, announced the agency exceeded its 2021 campaign goal of $185,000.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area over the past seven-day reporting period has, for the most part, been nearly flat from the previous week.
March 9, 2000
In the story about U.S. House candidate Dan Pastore that appeared in the March 7 edition, the following clarification reflects his view on abortion:
- From staff reports
-
An American Legion veterans service officer will again be assisting veterans, active military members and their families during special outreach hours at state Rep. Donna Oberlander’s district offices.
- From staff reports
-
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys for a street reconstruction project on the entire length of Murray Street in conjunction with its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Region Alliance will host two hands-on cemetery preservation workshops this spring to teach participants how to properly clean and maintain headstones.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism is accepting nominations through April 1 for its Historic Preservation Awards.
Celebrating their first birthdays today are Emsley Monroe Reed, daughter of Quinton and Hanna Reed of Pittsburgh, formerly of Oil City and granddaughter of Kim and Tim Reed of Oil City, Heather Tartara of Pittsburgh, and Mike Stucke of Oil City; and Joshua Garner, son of Karlyn Garner of Pit…
- From staff reports
-
The United Way of Venango County will distribute 1,000 free Easter meals to county residents.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Clarion County commissioners adopted a resolution Tuesday that, if approved, will supply a major portion of the funding needed to renovate the county courthouse.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Program is seeking volunteers to be part of an integrated health care team to help ensure quality of life for persons with life-limiting illnesses.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Christian Life Academy hosted an in-house interpretive speech tournament for its students Wednesday and Friday.
- From staff reports
-
Friends of Drake Well is hosting a fundraiser race Saturday, May 21, at Oil Creek State Park.
Here’s a look at district and statewide accomplishments by Venango County basketball teams over the years:
March 8, 2000
Oil City TOPS — Thirteen TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
March 7, 2000
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City has celebrated the July 4th holiday with much pageantry over the years.
The Clarion County Democratic Party is seeking individuals to run for precinct committee in all precincts.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Donald Hahn of Oil City. The article was submitted by his sister Bonnie Huth and niece Jill Foys.)
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The campaign of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to claim the Democratic nomination for the U. S. Senate seat currently occupied by Republican Pat Toomey is drawing attention from national media sources.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
-
First Energy’s website on Sunday afternoon reported power outages had affected about 2,200 customers in Venango County and about 1,500 customers in Clarion County. The outages coincided at the time high winds ripped through the area.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Oil City man charged with homicide
-
Deceased woman identified in Oil City homicide
-
ROAD TEST: 2022 Toyota Corolla
-
Man charged with homicide as probe continues in OC death
-
Netflix’s ‘Worst Roommate Ever’: Who is Jamison Bachman?
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police & Fire Calls - March 5
-
2 people who died in fiery crash identified
-
Not much remains standing as Drake demolition winds down
-
Achievement by Cranberry robotics teams 'unheard of'
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Wanted to buy: used sofa bed in good, clean condition. Ca…
Apples: Gala, Ida Red, Empire & Jonagold, Mutsu &…
Black & white long haired male cat w/ stubbed tail. N…
2022 1POLK CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING SCHEDULE On be…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
BIDS WANTED The Board of Directors for Cranberry Area Sch…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Knights go back-to-back
-
Wolverines end Knights' season
-
Oilers to head south
-
OC stumbles in title tilt
-
Oilers ousted by Montour
-
Oilers, Knights headed to state pool
-
Golden Eagles clip Orioles in Class 2A title tilt
-
Knights, O's to host state playoff games
-
Oil City, Franklin swimmers fare well on Day 1 at districts
-
Cranberry's Brosius, Franklin's Dailey advance to state mat
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police & Fire Calls - March 5
-
2 people who died in fiery crash identified
-
OC man charged for breaking into Franklin home
-
3 more charged in connection with Emlenton overdose death
-
Police and Fire Calls - March 7
-
Police & Fire Calls - March 9
-
Police & Fire Calls - March 8
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police & Fire Calls - March 10