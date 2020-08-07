Tri-City bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, first; Mary Ann Richardson and Jackie Stone, second; and Sunnis Clickett and Gene Wagner, third.
