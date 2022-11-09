Schubert Club
The Schubert Musical and Literary Club celebrated American Music Month at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse at 7 p.m. Monday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Schubert Musical and Literary Club celebrated American Music Month at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse at 7 p.m. Monday.
MARIENVILLE — The state Department of Corrections (DOC) will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at SCI Forest, with the goal of filling dozens of positions for employment at that facility.
CLARION — Clarion Blueprint Inc. believes it can open the playground portion of the new multigenerational park along Second Avenue in Clarion during spring.
The following students at Keystone schools were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Schubert Club
Three incumbent Republicans whose districts encompass the tri-county area were unopposed Tuesday in their bids for re-election to two-year terms in the Pennsylvania State House.
Residents of three Venango County townships served by Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department voted Tuesday on a referendum that proposed an annual 1-mill fire tax for residents in those townships.
Voter turnout was high Tuesday across the tri-county area, and Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano significantly outpolled their opponents in Republican-dominated Venango, Clarion and Forest counties.
Glenn Thompson and Mike Kelly, the two incumbent Republican U.S. House members whose districts criss-cross the tri-county area, easily won re-election to two-year terms Tuesday.
Nov. 9, 2000
The Barrow-Civic Theatre teamed up with Wanango Country Club and Wildcat Mansion to present a murder mystery dinner theater titled “Siblingfest Rivalry” over the weekend at Wanango.
The Seventh Street Elementary School Veterans Day music program on Friday in Oil City will be moved to the sanctuary of Trinity United Methodist Church in the event of inclement weather.
Nov. 8, 2000
Clarion TOPS
Oil City’s annual Veterans Day observance is planned Friday.
The roots of the Titusville Herald run deep in Crawford County. The newspaper was a daily feature for 157 years, which made it the Oil Region’s oldest newspaper.
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county this week is above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.02, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This year’s Friends for Food campaign is continuing and has raised $21,180.33 so far.
HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James announced his bill, which would add a member of the Coal Refuse Energy and Reclamation industry to the Mining Reclamation and Advisory Board, was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf as Act 105 of 2022.
The General Authority of the City of Franklin was created by a city ordinance in 1969 to purify and distribute water to the city, which its mission statement says is “vital to maintaining a healthy and sustainable community.”
The pajama collection project is up and running for the 11th year at Christ Episcopal Church in Oil City.
Nov. 7, 2000
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Sugarcreek Borough police and Community Services of Venango County will conduct their sixth annual food drive from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Walmart in Seneca.
HARRISBURG — Acting Pennsylvania fire commissioner Charles McGarvey is highlighting the importance of fresh batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in conjunction with this weekend’s “fall back” time change.
Nov. 6, 2000
Clarion County commissioner Wayne Brosius said Friday the county is listening to the state Supreme Court as far as what to do with the counting of certain ballots during election day on Tuesday.
Oil City Garden Club
The registration deadline for UPMC Northwest’s community health fair on Wednesday has been extended to Monday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania, a perpetual swing state, is home to two of the most closely watched races in the country this fall.
Nov. 4, 2000
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Perplexed that it seems no one can win the gigantic $1.5 billion Powerball prize?
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region reported an increase in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period.
Nov. 3, 2000
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Chapel on the Hill near Emlenton will host a drive-through mobile food pantry program from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.
Forest County commissioners, during a brief meeting Wednesday, promoted Mark Rhoads to chief probation officer for the county.
A small group of local residents will travel to the Dominican Republic later this month for a short-term mission trip through the Hope for Hispaniola program.
Mechanistic Brewing Co. and the Friends of the Clarion Free Library are teaming up for their Stew & Brew fundraiser.