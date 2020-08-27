Oil City TOPS - Cindy Applegate was the best loser and Joyce Shook was the KOPS best in status at the Aug. 19 meeting of the Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977.
Eleven TOPS and five KOPS were in attendance.
Updated: August 27, 2020 @ 8:45 am
