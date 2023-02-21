Oil City TOPS

Twelve TOPS and five KOPS weighed in at the recent meeting of Oil City TOPS chapter 0977.

No snow? No problem
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

COOKSBURG —There was no snow at the annual Cook Forest Snowman in the Forest event Saturday but that didn’t stop an estimated 300 people from attending.

Community News

About People

LOAN OFFICER — Robert Good has been named vice president, mortgage loan officer for Farmers National Bank at the bank’s office in Cranberry. Good is joining Farmers team with more than 25 years of experience in customer relationship management, personal finance and lending.