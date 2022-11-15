Clarion TOPS

Twelve members of Take Off Pounds Sensibly Chapter 742 of Clarion met Monday, Nov. 7.

Area AA meetings listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Florida company's bid lands mall; more tenants could come

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

A Florida-based company emerged as top bidder for the Cranberry Mall, and there is interest among “nationally known names” to lease space, according to a representative of a Texas-based realty company that represents the mall’s former owners.

Turkey Trot set for Nov. 19

  • From staff reports

A family friendly 5K Foxburg Turkey Trot will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on the Foxburg bike trail at 40 Main St., Foxburg.