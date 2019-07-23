Oil City TOPS - Members of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977 met Wednesday with 13 TOPS members and 2 KOPS members weighing in.
Hazel Jennings was TOPS best loser at the meeting and Lea Brosius was the KOPS in status.
A fruit basket was won by Linda Barrett. The 50/50, dime raffle and weekly auction were won by Carol Birchard.
The jeopardy food was bacon and the forbidden food was cookies.
The devotional was given by Sandy Plowman.
The inspirational was provided by Bob O'Hara.
The program "Group Order" was presented by Linda Barrett.
The sign up sheet was distributed for the Fall Rally. The rally will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 in Sandy Lake. Judy Rearick will host a fundraiser cookout on Aug. 28.
Judy Tenney leads the frog contest for TOPS. Mary Kay Beers, Judy Rearick, Shirley Roddy and Kelli Ward are tied with frogs on the board. Joyce Shook is leading for the KOPS. The baseball contest will start Aug. 1. The contests are created and provided by Lea Brosius as a motivational source.
The meeting closed with Helping Hands.
Clarion TOPS - Twelve members of Take Off Pounds Sensibly Chapter 742 of Clarion met July 9.
Fried foods was listed as the forbidden food.
Ruth Davis was the best loser for the week. Shirley Stewart was the calorie chart drawing winner. Bea Snyder was the losers chart drawing winner.
Marsha Black won the loser's lotto.
Lynn Smith was the money raffle winner.