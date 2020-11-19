Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Jane Hillard, first; Frank Klinger and Burdell Sherman, second; and Stewart Kunselman and Mary Ann Richardson, third.
