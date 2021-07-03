Club Notes

Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
PROMOTED - Diane Turner, formerly of Oil City, has been promoted to lieutenant at the Charleston County Sheriff's Office in Charleston, South Carolina. She is currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol Services. Turner is married to Dustin Turner, who is a sergeant with the sheriff's office.…
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 13,705 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,558 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,191 tests were positive for the virus. As of Thursday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
MARIENVILLE - The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service will realign 815 feet of the North Country National Scenic Trail near Amsler Spring in Jenks Township, Forest County, to protect soil and water resources and better maintain trail conditions.
A route survey done as part of PennDOT's oversize load permitting does include a height survey. The route survey looks for overhead obstructions as well as the structural appropriateness of bridges and overpasses to accommodate an oversize load, which is anything 13 feet, 6 inches or higher.
