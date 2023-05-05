Bridge Buddies
Winners in the Bridge Buddies club on Wednesday were Hank and Jeri Gent, table one; and Mary Kay Berlin and Cindy Collins, table two.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cathy Weaver Longacre, of Fryburg, will be the 2023 Mayfest “Feel Like a Kid Again” parade grand marshal.
AMBASSADOR — Aletta Marie Summers, a sophomore at East Forest High School, has qualified to return this summer to the Pennsylvania Wildlife Leadership Academy as an ambassador. She was nominated last year to participate in the academy, and she was awarded a $400 scholarship to attend the Pen…
Recent damage to the Little League ball field in Hasson Heights has prompted Oil City police to issue a reminder that ball fields within the city, as well as other parks, are not for use by animals, regardless of whether they are under control of their owners.
Bridge Buddies
Joe and DiAnne Wessell of Franklin will celebrate their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
Three students who are finishing their junior year in high school attended the Oil City Rotary Club meeting on Thursday as they were selected to receive 2023 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards.
The Oil City Arts Council will present its 2023 3-D show “Form, Furniture, Frolic” in the Graffiti Gallery at 210 Seneca St. during the next several weeks.
Six members from the Wildflower Garden Club planted a Japanese Kousa dogwood to commemorate Arbor Day in the Garden of Hope beside the BHS Clarion Hospital Cancer Center.
May 5, 2001
Franklin City Council has approved guidelines from the Franklin Shade Tree Commission for the memorial tree program for those who want to plant commemorative trees in the city parks.
The Venango Youth Choir will present a free concert titled “All God’s Critters Got a Place in the Choir” at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Good Hope Lutheran Church at 800 Moran St. in Oil City.
Sugarcreek Borough Council on Wednesday approved hiring Amber Everett as the new dispatcher for the borough police department.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., has co-introduced a bipartisan bill that would provide grants to enable housing providers to make retrofitting and accessibility improvements to intergenerational housing to support the needs of older adults raising children.
Two local artists will hold an exhibit and sale from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Transit Art Gallery and Gifts, 206 Seneca St. in downtown Oil City.
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the state Senate has confirmed Michael B. Carroll as the next PennDOT secretary.
The Oil City Main Street Program will hold its annual meeting and reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in Kapp Hall of Christ Episcopal Church on Central Avenue in Oil City.
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Pete Wadlow, the county’s part-time emergency management coordinator.
UPMC Northwest will offer a free cancer support group the last Monday of each month and a stroke support group on the third Tuesday of every month.
Honors
Blood screening
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
In honor of its 25-year anniversary, the Grove City Area Historical Society will hold the first of three scheduled Speaker Series events at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.
HARRISBURG — The state Senate unanimously confirmed Gov. Josh Shapiro’s nomination of Jason Kavulich as secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.
May 4, 2001
A grand opening for the Titusville Historical Society’s newest exhibition, The Art of Martha Herpst, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Heritage Center in The Parkside, 201 W. Spring St., in Titusville.
May 3, 2001
BIRTHDAY — Former Oil City resident Joan (Skiba) Rearick will celebrate her 90th birthday May 12. Cards can be sent to her at 2842 Vickers Drive, Unit 125, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80918.
The Venango Archaeology Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Oil City Library to elect officers.
DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin will hold its monthly mini event from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, in the DeBence ballroom.
The first cohort of students in the clinical medical assistant and phlebotomy program at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville Education and Training Hub will celebrate successfully completing the program today.
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will hold a Genealogy Center Open House at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 301 Broad St., New Bethlehem.
Shearer-Schick Post 454 of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7132 in Rimersburg will host Memorial Sunday and Memorial Day commemorative services.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson announced Keystone High School senior Alma Swartzentruber was selected as the winner of the 2023 Artistic Discovery Congressional Art Competition.
The Venango Youth Choir will present a free concert titled “All God’s Critters Got a Place in the Choir” at 6 p.m. Monday at Good Hope Lutheran Church at 800 Moran St. in Oil City.
The Rocky Grove spring band concert will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Rocky Grove High School auditorium.
The Venango County chapter of the Set Free Movement continues to partner with Westover Protection of Franklin to offer once-per-month self defense classes that are free to the community.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th District and chairman of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Tax, recently co-introduced bipartisan legislation that his office said would expand the usage of Pell Grants on a tax-free basis.
HARRISBURG — PennDOT announced Tuesday that more than 20 driver licensing and motor vehicle forms are now available for electronic submission to provide faster and more efficient customer service to residents.
Community Playhouse Inc. will present “Leading Ladies,” an adult comedy by Ken Ludwig, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.