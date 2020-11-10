Oil City TOPS - Carol Birchard was the best loser in TOPS and Joyce Shook was the KOPS best in status at the Oct. 28 meeting of Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977.
Ten TOPS and five KOPS were in attendance.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sunny. Near record high temperatures. High around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: November 10, 2020 @ 8:56 am
Oil City TOPS - Carol Birchard was the best loser in TOPS and Joyce Shook was the KOPS best in status at the Oct. 28 meeting of Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977.
Ten TOPS and five KOPS were in attendance.