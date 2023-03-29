Belles Lettres

The Belles Lettres Club held a luncheon and games day Monday.

Caution urged on forest road

  • From staff reports

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service urges visitors to use caution when traveling Longhouse Scenic Drive (Forest Road 262) on the Bradford Ranger District.

Clarion College Democrats to issue award

  • From staff reports

The Clarion College Democrats at PennWest Clarion will present the 2023 Shropshire Public Service Award to state Rep. Dan Frankel, who serves a portion of Allegheny County, at their annual Shropshire Public Service Dinner on April 13 at Clarion River Brewing Company.

PennDOT resurfacing project scheduled to begin

  • From staff reports

A $4.7 million resurfacing project on nearly 6 miles of Route 428 in Oil City, Cornplanter and Oakland townships, and Sugarcreek Borough is scheduled to start April 11, weather permitting. Construction is expected to be completed by fall.

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Schubert Club Program scheduled

  • From staff reports

The Schubert Musical and Literary Club will host a musical program at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse parlor at 7 p.m. April 10. The program will feature violinist Stanley Chepaitis and violinist and violist Swana Chepaitis.

Starr Cemetery meeting scheduled

Starr Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at The Grace EC Church in Ninevah.  All members and lot owners are encouraged to attend.

Erie Philharmonic to perform in OC

  • From staff reports

The Erie Philharmonic will return to Oil City at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, to perform a public concert at the Venango Museum. The concert will feature a string quartet.