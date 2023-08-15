Oil City TOPS

Fifteen TOPS and seven KOPS weighed in at a recent meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977 in Oil City.

Area soldier accounted for from Korean War
  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — The remains of Richard M. Sharrow, an Army sergeant and Marienville resident who was killed during the Korean War, was accounted for on Jan. 24, the Defense Department’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday in a news release.

Work of painter, Emlenton resident to be on display
  • From staff reports

The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts (ARCA) will present a retrospective exhibit of Emlenton resident Andor Paposi-Jobb, who is an acclaimed painter, teacher and international judo champion, at the Red Brick Gallery in Foxburg from Friday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 24.

Getting it right

An article in Thursday’s newspaper listed an incorrect last name for Rainy Linn, one of the founders of the Venango County Fair and long-time fair board member.

ANNIVERSARY: McKenzie/50 years
Stephen and Patricia McKenzie are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today, and they will host a celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at their home at 318 Astrah Road in Franklin.

Drum, bugle corps enjoys OC stop
The Genesis Drum and Bugle Corps of Austin, Texas, spent Friday evening through Tuesday morning at Oil City High School as guests of the Oil City School District, the Oiler Marching Band and band director Dan Cartwright.