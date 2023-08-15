Oil City TOPS
Fifteen TOPS and seven KOPS weighed in at a recent meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977 in Oil City.
Updated: August 15, 2023 @ 8:31 am
Fifty-four projects in 35 counties, including two in Venago County, were selected to expand access to electric vehicle charging, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation news release.
WASHINGTON — The remains of Richard M. Sharrow, an Army sergeant and Marienville resident who was killed during the Korean War, was accounted for on Jan. 24, the Defense Department’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday in a news release.
Aug. 15, 2001
PennDOT has announced that work will begin soon on two bridges in Venango County — the bridge that carries Route 8 over Cherry Run in Rouseville and the Rynd Farm Bridge over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts (ARCA) will present a retrospective exhibit of Emlenton resident Andor Paposi-Jobb, who is an acclaimed painter, teacher and international judo champion, at the Red Brick Gallery in Foxburg from Friday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 24.
Aug. 14, 2001
Dean’s list
Carl and Kathleen Hohmann, of Oil City, will celebrate their 40-year wedding anniversary on Sunday.
Oil City Class of 1958
Barrow card party luncheon
Aug. 13, 2001
CLARION — The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. recently announced it received more than $828,000 in several federal, state and local grants this year.
The Baptist Temple in Polk will host a donation dinner and African auction on Friday to benefit the building of a Christian school in Burkina Faso, West Africa.
Penn State Extension is accepting applications for its Master Gardener basic training 2023 program in Venango and Clarion counties.
HARRISBURG — Franklin is among 77 communities statewide that will benefit from $35.5 million in grant money to support traffic signal upgrades, according to a news release from Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
In response to a letter from the Venango Water Company dated Thursday, Oil City Council members gladly voted Thursday to take steps to aid Reno’s water situation.
An article in Thursday’s newspaper listed an incorrect last name for Rainy Linn, one of the founders of the Venango County Fair and long-time fair board member.
Today
Aug. 11, 2001
Clarion County is planning an upset tax sale and judicial tax sale, but county Tax Claim Bureau director Megan Kerr is warning that buyers should be aware of what they are buying.
Stephen and Patricia McKenzie are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today, and they will host a celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at their home at 318 Astrah Road in Franklin.
Shirley Allison Fowler and Gary Robert Fowler of San Marcos, Texas, are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
Clarion County is still in limbo regarding a tourist promotion agency to serve the county.
Aug. 10, 2001
The Genesis Drum and Bugle Corps of Austin, Texas, spent Friday evening through Tuesday morning at Oil City High School as guests of the Oil City School District, the Oiler Marching Band and band director Dan Cartwright.
Franklin City Council heard about a community engagement program and made a decision about review of exterior lighting in the historic district at its meeting this week.
The Cranberry Township Board of Parks and Recreation is holding a car cruise-in and bluegrass concert Saturday, Aug. 19, at Morrison Park on Allison Road in Seneca.
PennDOT will be making repairs in the upcoming weeks to the historic bridge that carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township.
Cranberry Class of 1956
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Seniors For Safe Driving has scheduled driver improvement courses at the following locations:
UPMC Northwest’s free stroke support group will meet from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Wolf’s Corners Youth and Ag. were beneficiaries of a $3,000 donation from the Mayfest Community Association in Fryburg.
As Reno’s “do not consume” water advisory is set to hit the three-week mark on Friday, the community and Wanango Country Club are stepping up to help.
The Oil Region Alliance is offering a second round of mini-grants of up to $4,700 to nonprofits and municipalities for heritage projects in the Oil Region National Heritage Area (ORNHA).
What was once ash from a disastrous fire in 2018 has now been transformed into a greenspace called Founders Park at the corner of North Franklin and Central streets in Titusville.
Aug. 9, 2001