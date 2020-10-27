CLARION TOPS - The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Oct. 19, with 10 members weighing in.
Bread (all) was the forbidden food for the week.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
CLARION TOPS - The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Oct. 19, with 10 members weighing in.
Bread (all) was the forbidden food for the week.