Bridge club - Bobbi Watkins and Barbara Wedekind won first place at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club.
Tying for second place were the teams of Edie Foster and Stewart Kunselman, and Jane and James Reynolds.
