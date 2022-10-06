Tri-City Bridge

Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson finished first this week at the gathering of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club. Burdell and Norm Sherman were second, and Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman were third.

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Titusville Moose honors responders
Community News

After enjoying some chatter and a dinner together, 17 first response agencies were recognized during the Titusville Moose Family Center’s annual emergency responders appreciation night Monday evening.

Community News

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Friday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Community News

Bridge in Cranberry closed

  • From staff reports

The bridge over Halls Run Creek on Meadow Church Road in Cranberry Township has been closed because the bridge superstructure has deficiencies, according to the township’s website.

Community News

Community Playhouse to hold auditions

  • From staff reports

Community Playhouse will hold auditions for its “Christmas Wishes” production at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, and Tuesday, Oct. 11, upstairs in the Transit Annex at 206 Seneca St. in Oil City.

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery: