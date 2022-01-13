Club Notes

Barrow card party — Nancy Whaley, Kaycee Reib and Patti Fryman were bridge winners at this week’s Barrow card party.
The winner in 500 was Candi Blackhurst, Mary Wood Anderson was the 85 winner, and Charlene Huber won the drawing.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Areas of patchy fog early. Rain and snow showers mixed for the afternoon. High 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..
Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: January 13, 2022 @ 6:41 am
Barrow card party — Nancy Whaley, Kaycee Reib and Patti Fryman were bridge winners at this week’s Barrow card party.
The winner in 500 was Candi Blackhurst, Mary Wood Anderson was the 85 winner, and Charlene Huber won the drawing.
The Penn Highlands Healthcare System, like others across the nation, is feeling the stress from the COVID-19 omicron variant.
A story in Wednesday’s newspaper listed misleading information about the amount of money that was stolen from a woman.
Jan. 13, 2000
Barrow card party — Nancy Whaley, Kaycee Reib and Patti Fryman were bridge winners at this week’s Barrow card party.
Venango Catholic High School will host its annual Heritage Gala on Saturday, March 19, at the school.
Nearly $10,000 has been contributed so far to a fund that honors a longtime editor at The Derrick and will benefit Oil City High School students.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has increased.
Jan. 12, 2000
Keystone Fly Fishers will be offering a “beginners” fly-tying class starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the National Transit Building, 206 Seneca St., Oil City.
Venango County commissioners heard some updates and took care of routine matters at their monthly meeting Tuesday.
A Rouseville resident told Oil City School Board members Monday that he would like to see a tall tree stump in front of Hasson Heights Elementary School carved into a sculpture.
CooperstownItems have been placed in the Cooperstown Public Library in memory of Glenn Davis and Charles Bean.
Keystone High School Class of 1961
The Franklin Fine Arts Council and the Barrow-Civic Theatre is hosting a free movie showing of “The Lion King” (the new version) at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.
HARRISBURG — Clarion County will receive $500,000 to help with existing owner-occupied housing, in partnership with the Clarion County Housing and Community Development Corporation.
The Karma Concert Series has a lineup of performers ready to entertain the community the rest of this month.
Clarion County and Titusville will receive substantial funds through the state’s HOME Investment Partnerships Program to support affordable housing programs.
Venango Archaeology
Jan. 11, 2000
CONNEAUT LAKE (AP) — The iconic Blue Streak roller coaster at Conneaut Lake Park is no more, but officials say it wasn’t destroyed by a fire at the park last week.
Today is the deadline for area businesses to submit articles and photos to be included in the newspaper’s annual Business Review and Forecast.
The deadline for entries of original 2-D or 3-D original artwork for the sixth annual Nature Art Showcase has been extended to Sunday. The event is a free public art exhibition to be held Feb. 4 and 5 inside the Barrow-Civic Theatre during Franklin On Ice.
Jan. 10, 2000
Jan. 8, 2000
APPOINTED — Deanna Kelly, a 1990 Rocky Grove High School graduate and a professor of psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, has been appointed to lead a committee of experts who review and approve all proposed research projects involving human participants for the Maryl…
Haddie Rose Rivas, daughter of Julian and Tenille Rivas of Seneca, will celebrate her first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Submi…
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Monday with 10 members weighing in.
Don and Ellen Wilson of Franklin celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday, Dec. 30.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barry Cressman and Karen Steele, third.
Jan. 7, 2000
A Fairmount City man was shot in his right leg in a hunting accident Dec. 31 in a wooded area along Kemmer Road in Limestone Township, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The newspaper will publish its 82nd annual Business Review and Forecast in February and is looking for area business owners to provide information for the special section.
Relay for Life teams in Venango County are participating in the American Cancer Society’s annual Daffodil Days fundraiser.
There are still seats available on a bus traveling to Washington, D.C., for the annual March for Life that will take place Friday, Jan. 21.
Clarion Hospital will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Rimersburg Medical Center.
Rocky Grove - 202 Nesbit Street - Inside moving Sale - Fr…
Freezer Beef $3.75 per pound hanging weight, Cut to your …
Apples: Gala, Yellow Delicious, Ida Red, Empire & Jon…
FOUND Beautiful gray cat near Frenchcreek Road (1 mile fr…
Found Large Black dog in Clarion on Jan. 11th.Please cont…
Found set of Honda Keys on Walnut Bend Rd. President Twp.…
2022 1POLK CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING SCHEDULE On be…