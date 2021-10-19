Club Notes

HONORED — Paul M. Winkler, former president and chief executive officer of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, which is the owner of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, will be recognized with the 2021 LeadingAge Award of Honor. Winkler retired from his post on Aug. 31 after serving 34 years in variou…
An Auditor General’s performance audit of the Valley Grove School District’s operations was conducted this year. At Monday evening’s work session, the board discussed approval of a resolution to adopt the findings and recommendations.
Both the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services and the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh confirmed a tornado struck northern Jefferson County above Clear Creek State Forest, near the Elk County line, at about 8 a.m. Saturday.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 15,687 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 13,187 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,719 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has 11 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients…
BROOKVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced there will be traffic-pattern change at the Routes 28/322 intersection in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 15,608 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 13,121 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,654 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, the hospital has 13 COVID-19 in-patients (12 confirmed and one suspected). T…
The Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission will partner with Clarion Borough Police Department and the Clarion Mall to help area residents safely remove expired or unwanted prescription drugs and/or over-the-counter medications from household medicine cabinets.
MARIENVILLE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and Millstone Township, with financial assistance from Elk County and Allegheny National Forest, will replace the Church Run culvert on the Clarion River Road (T-301). Church Run i…
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Jane Hillard and Mary Emanuele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, third.
CLARION — The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) announced Clarion University is among 26 providers from 17 states and the United Arab Emirates to be recognized for leadership and commitment to continuous improvement.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 16,529 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 3,674 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,220 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 24 COVID-19 in-patients.