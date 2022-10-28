Clarion TOPS

Nine members of Take Off Pounds Sensibly Chapter 742 of Clarion met Monday, Oct. 17.

Oberlander to host veterans breakfast

  • From staff reports

State Rep. Donna Oberlander is inviting all veterans in her 63rd District to a breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Knox United Methodist Church on Route 338 in conjunction with Veterans Day.

Venango Museum to host comedy program
Venango Museum to host comedy program

  • From staff reports

Paul Adomites, who calls himself “the hardest working sitdown comic in the tri-county area,” will present a comedy show at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Venango Museum of Art, Science & Industry.

Concert to mark ARCA's 16th anniversary

  • From staff reports

Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will celebrate its 16th anniversary with a classical cabaret performed by Katherine “Kathy” Soroka & Friends at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in Lincoln Hall at Foxburg.

About People

JOINS FIRM — Daniel Ferringer of Clarion has joined Meyer, Unkovic & Scott, a Pittsburgh law practice, as an associate in the firm’s Family Law and its Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice groups. Ferringer has been a solicitor and hearing officer for the Clarion County Domestic Re…

Grove board hears report on school meal participation

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Valley Grove School Board members heard a presentation Monday from Jodee Raybuck, the regional manager for the Nutrition Group, that highlighted students’ participation in breakfast and lunch over the past several school years.

About People

ACCEPTS POSITION — Kurt Nesbitt has accepted the position of administrator for Highland Oaks Personal Care Home on Water Run Road in Clarion, a Penn Highlands affiliate. Nesbitt completed his education at Penn State and passed the state exam for the Personal Care Home Administrators License …