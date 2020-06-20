Bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Nancy Days and Mary Emanuele, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Stewart Kunselman and Mary Ann Richardson, third.
