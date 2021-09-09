Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Eleven TOPS and three KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Judy Rearick was the TOPS best loser and Mary Kay Beers was the KOPS best in status.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Oil City TOPS — Eleven TOPS and three KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Judy Rearick was the TOPS best loser and Mary Kay Beers was the KOPS best in status.
Sept. 9, 1999
The “Oil City Uncorked” wine walk will be hosted by the Oil City Main Street Program from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.
Oil City TOPS — Eleven TOPS and three KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Oil City Class of 1962
The annual Cranberry Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Cranberry Mall.
GOP Motorcycle Ride
A lack of a normal Applefest in 2020 was a “gut punch” to the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce’s finances.
Oil City is collecting items from residents and businesses to be put in the sesquicentennial time capsule.
APPOINTED — Melissa Mann, site administrator at Drake Well Park and Museum near Titusville, has been appointed by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission to the role of director of the agency’s Bureau of Historic Sites & Museums. Mann will supervise Pennsylvania’s 24 state-ow…
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly, Chapter 742 of Clarion, was held Aug. 30 with 12 members weighing in.
Sept. 8, 1999
Route 8 is closed to northbound and southbound traffic in Venango County for bridge rehabilitation work. A detour is posted using Old Route 8 (Route 3013) and Georgetown Road (Route 3004).
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area, for the most part, increased over the past seven days.
Drake Well Museum and Park has postponed its Annual Fall Gas Up event that was originally scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. The tentative date for Spring Gas Up is Saturday, May 7, 2022.
A combined study conducted by the United Way of Pennsylvania (UWP) and the Pennsylvania Early Learning Investment Commission (ELIC) has released a report showing data to back up what parents already know:
Oil City Class of 1954
BROOKVILLE — About a dozen members of “No Masks for BASD” (Brookville Area School District) turned out Tuesday morning to protest state Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam’s order that mandates schoolchildren wear face masks.
WARREN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, announced it is restricting wildlife feeding on the Allegheny National Forest for one year because of chronic wasting disease (CWD).
After a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Belltown Regatta took to the Clarion River Sunday.
Sept. 7, 1999
STONEBORO — For the Great Stoneboro Fair board, this year’s event proved to be a case of promises made, promises kept.
Saturday will mark the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington and Johnstown.
The arts are alive in Tionesta. After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Art on the Allegheny Festival returned Saturday.
KNOX — More than 200 people turned out for a “My Kid My Choice Keystone School District” rally late Monday afternoon, aimed at pushing back against a state mandate requiring students at public and private schools to wear face masks, effective today.
Michael and Susan Urbassik of Polk will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today.
A story about the Oil Valley Film Festival that was published in Friday’s newspaper listed the wrong day of the week for the start of the event. It will start Friday, Sept. 10.
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Education Association said it notified the school district of the union’s intention to strike Sept. 13 if the labor situation is not resolved by that date.
The Franklin and Clarion County YMCAs will both host health equity tours next week.
CLARION — The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission honored first responders at a ceremony in Veterans Park in Clarion on Friday.
PennDOT will close its driver license and photo centers today through Monday in observance of Labor Day. People may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle S…
Sept. 3, 1999
The libraries of the Oil Region Library Association have stopped charging fines for overdue books.
Charles and Barbara Irwin of Oil City celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday.
Fetterman to attend Venango Dems picnic
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 14,206 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday. A total of 2,276 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has three COVID-19 in-patients (two confirmed and one suspected). One of those pati…
Oil City Class of 1952
The Oil Valley Film Festival will be held Friday through Monday, Sept. 10-13, for its sixth season. The event will feature 23 films from around the globe.
1085 MF Tractor with cab. First $3500 takes it. Please ca…
(1) Gravely 48 snowblade, (1) Gravely gear box for mower …
Franklin Area School District is looking to fill several …
House for sale by owner - Zoned commercial and residentia…
Knox 161 Stewart Road, 3 Family Garage Sale Fri. & Sa…
Lost male cat on Gurney Rd in Fkln. Large, long hair, gra…
Multi family sale Fri & Sat 8:30-4:00 at 22614 Titusv…
Offering up to $200 Sign on Bonus. Excellent part time op…