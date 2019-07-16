Garden Club of Clarion County - Forty-four members and guests of the Garden Club of Clarion County met July 9 at Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion in preparation for the club's Aug. 17 flower show.
"Down on the Farm" was the theme for the meeting with red checkered tablecloths and a basket of fresh flowers adorning each table.
The meeting was hosted by the Clarion/Clarion-Limestone group and co-chaired by Patty Austin and Carm Dunkerly.
President Lee Ann Ishman called the meeting to order and welcomed everyone in attendance.
The guest speaker, Lorrie Vecellio, owner of Phillips Kifer Flowers, shared a few tricks of the trade and designed a number of fresh functional pieces using regular household items.
The business meeting followed. Committee reports were presented by Janice Hartle, Linda Smith and Darlene Hartle.
Janice Hartle, co-chairperson of civic development, thanked Lee Ann Ishman and Karen Vandermeer for helping her plant annuals at the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital. She told members volunteers would be needed to clean up the Clarion River Hill in the fall.
Linda Smith, garden therapy chairperson, discussed the meaning of muses. Darlene Hartle, co-chairperson of ways and means/special projects, said she is collecting items for the Chinese auction baskets and jewelry for the wreath fundraising event at C & A Trees in November.
The remainder of the meeting focused upon planning for the club's National Garden Club Small Standard Flower Show to be held from 1:15 to 4:15 p.m. Aug. 17 at Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion. This event is open to the public and admission is free.
Kay John gave instructions to members about filling out the Horticultural Division entry form. All garden club members were encouraged to participate by entering a plant specimen she has grown from seeds, cuttings or mature plants.
The Aug. 13 meeting will be held at Sons of Italy in East Brady. The program is entitled "Forum and Mock Flower Show" with Lee Ann Ishman and Kay John giving members an opportunity for last minute questions and to develop an understanding of how the judges will look at the event.
Oil City TOPS - Members of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977 met Monday with 13 TOPS members and 3 KOPS members weighing in.
Hazel Jennings was TOPS best loser at the meeting and .Donna Barrett was the KOPS in status.
A fruit basket was won by Shirley Roddy and the 50/50 was won by Sandy Plowman. Carol Dunkel won the dime raffle. Judy Rearick won the weekly auction, Linda Barrett won the loser lotto and the I.R.D. auction was won by Carol Birchard, Sandy Hartsell and Judy Rearick.
The jeopardy food was French fries and the forbidden food was ice cream.
The devotional was given by Sandy Hartsell.
The inspirational was provided by Bob O'Hara.
The election of officers was held. Officers include Melissa Schiffer, leader; Kelli Ward, assistant leader; Judy Rearick, secretary; Bob O'Hara, treasurer; Judy Tenney, weight recorder; and Carol Birchard, assistant weight recorder.
The secret pals were chosen. The group welcomed new member Kim Felmlee. The meeting closed with Helping Hands.