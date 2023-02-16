Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Winners Tuesday in the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Barry Cressman and Frank Klinger, first; Barb Bickel and Jackie Stone, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.
February 16, 2023
Feb. 16, 2001
Ah, the balmy breezes of spring...well, wait a moment and hold on to your gardening hats, it’s not quite spring yet, even if you left your coat at home Wednesday.
PennDOT is inviting the public to view plans of the preservation project for the Clarion River Bridge carrying Interstate 80 over the Clarion River in Monroe and Paint Townships in Clarion County.
LOAN OFFICER — Robert Good has been named vice president, mortgage loan officer for Farmers National Bank at the bank’s office in Cranberry. Good is joining Farmers team with more than 25 years of experience in customer relationship management, personal finance and lending.
Reservations for Venango Region Catholic School’s annual Heritage Gala and Auction to benefit local Catholic education are due by March 6.
Venango County Human Services is accepting nominations for the agency’s annual service awards.
Feb. 15, 2001
The United Way of Venango County has announced a series of free workshops designed to inspire middle school students interested in volunteer work.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman announced $75,086,000 in federal funding through the infrastructure law has been made available to address contaminants like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water.
PennDOT is inviting the public to view plans regarding the preservation project for the Wayne Richard Weaver Bridge that carries Route 1005 over the Clarion River in Clarion Borough and Highland Township in Clarion County.
Miriah L. Tkach has announced her candidacy for the clerk of courts, prothonotary, clerk of orphans’ court, register of wills and recorder of deeds post in Forest County.
Local businessman Ken Bryan has announced his candidacy for Venango County commissioner.
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the list of excellence for the second quarter grading period:
Feb. 14, 2001
Community Blood Bank, which is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and seven Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region, will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
William P. Moon Jr., the current Oil City mayor, has announced his candidacy for Venango County commissioner.
UPMC Northwest is sponsoring a Heart Healthy Health Fair from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the hospital in Seneca.
Feb. 13, 2001
CHAMBER MEMBERS — Six new members have joined the board of directors for the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. They are Alexa Means (Laurel Realty/Elite Heating and AC), Nick Nosker (McKinley & Co. PC), James Pumphrey (LHP Family Enterprises), Megan Rowan (Penn Highlands Healthcare at…
Tom and Peggy Weiser of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Jamie Weaver of Franklin is a candidate for re-election to a third term as a Venango County auditor.
The Franklin Retail & Business Association has partnered with the Chocoholics Relay For Life Team to present “Dining for a Cause” this month and in May.
Forest County treasurer Stacey Barnes has announced she is a candidate for a second full term as treasurer.
The following students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the second-quarter grading period:
Several local senior citizen driver improvement courses will be held in the coming months.
The following students at Union High School have been named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the second-quarter grading period:
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr., of Georgia, introduced House Resolution 111 that celebrates the founding of the Boy Scouts of America.
Marci L. Wilson, who was appointed a Venango County auditor in 2021, has announced her candidacy for a full four-year term in that position.
Venango County Commissioner Sam Breene has formally announced his campaign for a second term.
Feb. 12, 2001