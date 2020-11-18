Oil City TOPS - Twelve TOPS and six KOPS members of the Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977, met Nov. 11.
Best TOPS losers were Cindy Applegate and Melissa Schiffer. Kim Felmlee was the KOPS best in status.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Oil City TOPS - Twelve TOPS and six KOPS members of the Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977, met Nov. 11.
Best TOPS losers were Cindy Applegate and Melissa Schiffer. Kim Felmlee was the KOPS best in status.