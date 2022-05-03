Redbank Historical Society

The Redbank Valley Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the History Center, 301 Broad St., New Bethlehem.

ORAS to host in-person public night

The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host an in-person public night from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the ORAS Learning Center located about 1,500 feet north of Camp Coffman on Camp Coffman Road.

More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.

About People

AWARDED — Shenessa Rossetti, who is the nurse for East Forest schools, was chosen as the recipient of the School Nurse Excellence Award for the northwest region of Pennsylvania. Rossetti was nominated by her peers for the honor. She received her award from Forest Area School District superin…

Franklin to complete spring street sweeping

City workers in Franklin will complete the spring street sweeping schedule next week, just in time for the city’s annual SPIFIY (Show Pride In Franklin, It’s Yours) Day on Wednesday when crews will clean streets, sidewalks, alleys and parks in the downtown business district.

Garden Mart set May 7-8

The Franklin Gardeners Association has been hard at work planning for this year’s May Garden Mart in downtown Franklin. The area’s premier gardening event will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8, in Franklin’s Fountain Park.