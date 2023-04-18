Oil City TOPS

Sixteen TOPS and five KOPS weighed in at a recent meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

New apprenticeship fills manufacturing's 'skills gap'

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

Looking to help local manufacturers recruit from within, Keystone Community Education Council (KCEC) has created a new building maintenance repairer apprenticeship program for people working full time in the manufacturing field.

Oil Creek holds Volunteer Day
Oil Creek holds Volunteer Day

While many people could be found enjoying a sunny Saturday trout fishing or hiking and biking the trails, volunteers gathered to help with spring cleaning at Oil Creek State Park.

Venango GOP to hold Lincoln dinner ThursdayThe Venango County Republican Committee will hold its annual “In the Spirit of Lincoln” dinner Thursday at Wanango Country Club in Reno.

Getting it right

The early bird discounts for the Oil Creek 5 & 13 stacked trail races that will be held in Titusville in May will continue until April 23.

Franklin hydrant flushing set

Franklin water department and fire department personnel will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove areas from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day next week.

About People

HONOR ROLL — Lily Homan, a junior at North Clarion High School, was named to the honor roll for the third-quarter grading period at North Clarion. Her name was omitted from the list that was submitted to the newspaper and published Thursday.