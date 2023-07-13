Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Winners Tuesday in the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, first; Lois Gregg and Maryann Richardson, second; and Sunni Clickett and Toni Stevenson, third.
Induction
GRADUATE — Dr. Kaylin Strauser-Curtis is one of five graduates of Penn Highlands Healthcare’s 2023 graduate medical education program. Strauser-Curtis, who studied at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, plans to stay at Penn Highlands to complete the sports medicine fellowship and wor…
Oil City Class of 1971
Venango County will sponsor a collection of both household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center, 134 Hangar Drive in Franklin (next to Venango Regional Airport).
UPMC Northwest will offer a free stroke support group Tuesday.
Work has begun on a $4.1 million resurfacing project on more than 10 miles of roadway in Rockland and Cranberry townships.
PennDOT said Wednesday that the detour for a box culvert replacement on Route 4008 in Knox Township has been removed.
July 13, 2001
Volunteer fire departments in both Oakland Township and Cooperstown recently received a donation of canned emergency drinking water from Anheuser-Busch to help keep its responders hydrated as they battle fires.
The 94th annual Cochranton Community fair is scheduled Monday, Aug. 7, through Saturday, Aug. 12.
The Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad is offering two special events this month.
Make-A-Wish is seeking Pennsylvania residents willing to volunteer their time.
CLARION — Renovation work at the Clarion County playground in Shippenville should be completed in about two weeks.
July 12, 2001
Honor roll
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey co-introduced the Safeguarding Domestic Energy Production & Independence Act to help bring down rising compliance costs associated with the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), according to a Senate news release.
Tuesday, July 11
The Drake Well Marathon & Half will be held Sunday, Aug. 20, at Drake Well Museum & Park.
Winners of the Liberty 5K Run-Walk at St. Joseph’s 84th Annual 4th of July Celebration in Lucinda have been announced. They are:
July 11, 2001
Oil City TOPS
Oil City Class of 1978
Oil City Class of 1963
July 10, 2001
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
One of Clarion County’s “best kept secrets”, the Wolf’s Corners Fair, ended Sunday after a nine-day schedule of events.
The second of three Clarion Summer Fest weekends was held under sunny skies Saturday along Main Street.
Oil City Class of 2013
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Environmental Protection announced it will maintain a statewide drought watch.
Lynn Haraldson said she was only 19 years old and her daughter was just 11 days old when her husband died.
The Tionesta Market Village is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a number of events today at the market on Elm Street.
A resurfacing project on Route 861 in Porter Township and New Bethlehem Borough in Clarion County is scheduled to start Wednesday.
The Oil Region Alliance is seeking nominations for the annual Oil Region tourism awards.
A.B.A.T.E. (Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education) of Clarion County announced its 10th annual Run & Gun and Cash & Gun Bash will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Limestone Township fire hall.
The Forest County Country Music Association’s next evening of music will start at 7 p.m. Friday at the MACA Building just off Pine Street in Marienville.
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College will host a virtual information session from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.
The detour for a box culvert replacement on Route 4008 in Knox Township in Clarion County has been extended due to the weather.
July 9, 2001
TITUSVILLE — The Drake Well Marathon & Half is scheduled for 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Drake Well Museum and Park south of Titusville off Route 8.