Oil City TOPS

Fifteen TOPS and two KOPS weighed in at a recent meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

0
0
0
0
0

ENGAGEMENT: Skokowski/McFall
Community News

ENGAGEMENT: Skokowski/McFall

Nick and Heather Skokowski of Oil City have announced the engagement of their daughter, Nicole Skokowski of Converse, Texas, to Will McFall of New Braunfels, Texas.

Community News

Clarion Forest Landowner Conference set Feb. 11

  • From staff reports

Penn State Extension, in partnership with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry and the Clarion County Forest Stewardship Committee, will host the Clarion Forest Landowner Conference from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Grunenwald Science & Tech…

Community News

Sugarcreek Council votes to remove foot bridge

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Sugarcreek Borough Council members were presented with two solutions during their meeting Wednesday regarding concerns raised by Venango Water Sewage owner Kevin Rhodes about a water line crossing a culvert.

Community News

Farmers National completes merger with Emclaire

  • From staff reports

Farmers National Banc Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, announced Tuesday it has completed the merger of Emclaire Financial Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton (Emlenton Bank), with and into FMNB Merger Subsidiary V, LLC, a…

Assistant DA Fleeger to seek judge post
Community News

Assistant DA Fleeger to seek judge post

Justin Fleeger, the current first assistant district attorney in Venango County, has announced his candidacy for Court of Common Pleas judge in the county to fill one of the two seats left open by the retirements of Robert L. Boyer and Oliver J. Lobaugh.