Club Notes

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Jane Hillard and Mary Emanuele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, third.
Barrow card party — The monthly Barrow Card Party was held Wednesday with Mary Emanuele, Teresa Russell and Barb Crudo as winners in bridge.
CLARION — The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) announced Clarion University is among 26 providers from 17 states and the United Arab Emirates to be recognized for leadership and commitment to continuous improvement.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 16,529 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 3,674 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,220 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 24 COVID-19 in-patients.
Auditions for a community choir that will sing various selections of Handel’s Messiah will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
A household hazardous waste and electronics collection event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center at 134 Hangar Drive in Franklin next to Venango Regional Airport.