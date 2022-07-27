Oil City TOPS
Fourteen TOPS and six KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
CLARION — Clarion Area School District plans to create a middle school recently moved another step forward.
State Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) will host her annual Nifty Sixty Expo on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Clarion Mall.
July 26, 2000
Clarion Federal Credit Union has announced it is modernizing and changing its name to Top Tier Federal Credit Union, as it continues to grow and expand into 13 counties across northwestern Pennsylvania.
The Junior Olympics and children’s parade were brought back into the Oil Heritage Festival lineup of activities this year after a two-year hiatus.
BROOKVILLE — What began as a garage hobby has expanded into a 10,000 gallon a year distillery.
The Clarion County Fair opened Sunday amid enthusiasm among attendees and all those involved in bringing together the annual event.
LIMESTONE — About 50 Volkswagens were on the move Saturday in Clarion County, as the seventh annual “Dubs on the Move” VW Cruise started at Piney Meadows Campground and wound its way through Cook Forest before ending in Summerville, where it joined “Barrage Fest 3” music festival.
July 25, 2000
According to the Penelec website, storms that rolled through the area on Sunday resulted in, at one point, more than 2,000 power outages throughout the area, the bulk of which were in Venango County.
July 24, 2000
Here is the schedule for today and Sunday as the Oil Heritage Festival wraps up:
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Venango, Clarion and Forest counties are medium in the agency’s COVID-19 community level categorization system.
Pennsylvanians have been facing dangerously high temperatures and stifling humidity, and those conditions are sticking around this weekend.
Here is today’s Oil Heritage Festival schedule:
July 22, 2000
People attending the Oil Heritage Festival will have an opportunity to have their voices heard regarding the Northwest Pennsylvania Greenways Plan.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will present “Dance to the Music” with the InTransit Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the RiverStone Estate.
The fourth concert in the Pipeline Alley concert series will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The United Way will hold National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, most of the region reported nearly flat statistics in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period.
Here is today’s schedule on the first official day of the Oil Heritage Festival:
BIRTHDAY — Kate Aaron will celebrate her 98th birthday Saturday, July 30. Aaron was born July 30, 1924, and is the daughter of the late Ed and Maggie Hartle, formerly of Marble. She married Wayne Aaron in 1941, and they had eight children. Kate Aaron is a member of St. Michael Church in Fryb…
Mary L. Strong of Fertigs, announces the wedding of her daughter, Erica Jo Williams, to Brian T. Schweickert of Oil City on Aug. 8, 2020.
July 21, 2000
The U.S. Department of Education has awarded PennWest Clarion’s TRIO Upward Bound program a five-year grant of $489,477 per year, through 2027, totaling nearly $2.5 million.
The Clarion Conservation District will hold Pennsylvania iMapInvasives’ third annual Invasive Species Scavenger Hunt, beginning next week.
Members of the Cranberry Economic Development Committee discussed updates involving local businesses and several other matters during their monthly meeting Tuesday.
Forest County commissioners were updated on progress at the county’s new transportation office during a brief meeting Wednesday morning.
July 20, 2000
The Venango County Economic Development Authority heard a brief update on the 100 Seneca project in downtown Oil City during the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
