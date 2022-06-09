Barrow Card Party
Charlene Huber, Mary Ann Richardson and Mary Emanuele were the bridge winners during this week’s Barrow Card Party.
CLARION — Clarion County Jail Warden Jeff Hornberger is running something similar to a small town.
School is ending for the year and temperatures are rising.
Oil City Fire Department members will be collecting donations for the Jolly July 3rd fireworks in downtown Oil City on Friday, June 17.
The Oil City Arts Council and ARTS Oil City are once again teaming up to organize the annual Oil Heritage Festival art show that is scheduled July 20-24 in downtown Oil City.
GRADUATES EARLY — Aurora Joy Millward of Marienville earned her high school diploma May 31, just two months after turning 15. She carried a 4.0 grade point average and completed 33 credits that are transferable to college. She is the daughter of Travis and Randi Millward, who have independen…
CLARION — Clarion Borough Council terminated the employment of borough police officer Brittany S. Gray after a 30-minute closed executive session on Tuesday.
Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 hunting and trapping seasons are fast approaching, with licenses set to go on sale starting Monday.
For the most part, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the region over the state’s most recent seven-day reporting period has decreased.
EARNS DESIGNATION — Chad Stover of Conair in Franklin has earned the Exhibitor’s Certified Trade Show Marketer designation. Exhibitor Media Group is a leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education. Stover worked for six years to complete the CSTM program and earn the designati…
The following students were recognized for the fourth grading period:
The following students at Keystone High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Austin D. Andres, son of Dr. Jennifer and Dr. David Andres of Franklin, graduated with honors from the U.S. Naval Academy.
UPMC Northwest has announced Jonathan Bailey has been named as the hospital’s vice president of operations.
Rocky Grove Avenue in Franklin will be closed to northbound traffic in Sugarcreek Borough next week from its intersection with Route 322 to the intersection with Front Street.
Clarion University of Pennsylvania will host its annual Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration at 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, in the auditorium of Grunenwald Science and Technology Center.
Celebratory cheers from young students erupted throughout the hallways of Valley Grove Elementary School on Tuesday as members of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2022 walked down the hallways with 57 kindergarten students.
The following students at Keystone Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Tori McClelland is the valedictorian and Emily Bly is the salutatorian of the Oil City High School Class of 2022.
Hasson Heights Elementary School students enjoyed a variety of outdoor activities Monday during the Hasson Hornets day.
Venango Technology Center presented graduating seniors with their certificates of completion during two ceremonies on Thursday.
Numerous Franklin High School graduates in the Class of 2022 were honored with awards at the school’s senior awards event.
The air was full of the smell of sunscreen and pool water Monday as Oil City Middle School students enjoyed an end-of-school pool party at the James A. Nelles Memorial Swimming Pool.
Dustin Kyle McMullen is the valedictorian and Rylee Reed is the salutatorian of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2022.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Yvonne “Bonnie” Yeager of Polk. The article was submitted by her children.)
Kenneth and Mary Lou Moorehead of Oil City will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
The Keystone Community Education Council has been asked to participate in the Pennsylvania Talent Pipeline Project, which is expanding to the western/northwestern region of Pennsylvania.
SHIPPENVILLE — Clarion County residents took advantage of a bright, sunny Saturday to help the environment at the county’s annual recycling event at the Clarion County Park.
When Lucinda resident Patti Kaltenbach sees an empty wine bottle she envisions garden art. She is one of a growing number of people who create garden art from unwanted or disused items.
Timothy and Linda McCloskey of Lucinda will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
