Club Notes

Junior Schubert Club — Members of the Junior Schubert Club of Oil City met Friday in the Belles Lettres clubhouse for the club’s final musical program of the year.
Performing solos were pianists Anna Fleming, Emma Fleming, Calvin Jenny, Miles Jenny, Hannah Nicholson, Lydia Nicholson, Amelia Orr and Cody Whitling. Emma Fleming also presented a harp solo, and a piano trio was presented by Hannah and Lydia Nicholson and Orr.
Although wet conditions postponed Saturday morning’s Easter Egg Hunt and photo opp with chicks at Franklin’s Fountain Park, there was still plenty of holiday-themed fun for the area’s children, and even the adults.
RECOGNIZED — Tarasia “Tara” J. Maguire, an agent for New York Life in Franklin, has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for 2022. Maguire has been a New York Life agent since 2009 and has been a financial professional for 33 years. This is the second time Maguire has e…