Franklin Ale House - Bridge winners at this week's card party held by the Franklin Ale House were Mary Ann Richardson, first; Marge Conn, second; and Jan Paslowski, third.
Winners in 500 were Donna Mays, Betty Hovis and Carole DeMarinis.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Franklin Ale House - Bridge winners at this week's card party held by the Franklin Ale House were Mary Ann Richardson, first; Marge Conn, second; and Jan Paslowski, third.
Winners in 500 were Donna Mays, Betty Hovis and Carole DeMarinis.