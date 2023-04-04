Oil City TOPS
Eleven TOPS and five KOPS weighed in at a recent meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Fly Fishers International (FFI) will conduct casting skills development at the Blood Farm day use area at Oil Creek State Park from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays June 10, 17 and 24.
The Forest County Country Music Association will hold its next music night Friday, April 14.
The Atlantic Avenue Church nursery school and preschool in Franklin is accepting registrations for the 2023-24 school year.
The Venango County Community Recycling Center will host an Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
Local racers are invited to provide information and photos for the newspaper’s annual Racing edition.
KNOX— Over 100 people took to the track at the Keystone High School Sunday to support “Autism Tough.”
STRATTANVILLE — On Saturday 40 vendors lined the gym at the Clarion-Limestone High School to raise money for the school’s band.
The annual Fertigs Easter egg hunt will be held Saturday, April 8, at the Fertigs Community Center at 4887 Camp Coffman Road.
The Emlenton Easter egg hunt will be held Saturday, April 8, at Hughes Park.
Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will hold a free nature program at the Clarion Free Library’s lower conference room at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.
The Venango County Democratic Party and the Venango Clarion Chapter of the Northwest Pennsylvania Area Labor Federation will provide Easter dinners that will be delivered to homes on Easter Sunday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service has announced that the Irwin Run canoe launch remains closed to the public in the Marienville Ranger District of the Allegheny National Forest.
The City of Franklin’s street division has announced that workers will sweep streets in two shifts this spring and that the weekly schedule will be posted each Saturday in the newspaper.
The Franklin Fine Arts Council will sponsor the annual Taste of Talent vocal competition this summer at Bandstand Park, and audition packets are now available.
An open house will be held today in Franklin for Mangatas Muse, a new business offering sound healing services.
Franklin’s annual Easter egg hunt, which was scheduled to be held this morning in Fountain Park, has been postponed due to inclement weather.
BRADDOCK — U.S. Sen. John Fetterman was back in Braddock on Friday after being discharged earlier in the day from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, where he was treated for major depression, the Senate announced in a news release.
Marcy Suzette Nellis was a friendly, familiar face in the Oil City community her entire life.
The First Church of God of Oil City will host a grief share support group every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. starting April 12 and continuing until July 12.
HONORED — Dr. Deanna Kelly, a 1990 Rocky Grove High School graduate who is currently director of the University of Maryland Psychiatric Research Center, was recently honored by the Maryland Daily Record as one of the top 100 women in Maryland. Each year, the Daily Record recognizes the top 1…
Franklin School Board members this week approved the school district’s use of a grant for the Girls Excelling in Math and Science (GEMS) programming in the district.
A voluntary design guide for older homes and commercial buildings located in and around Oil City’s three National Register-listed historic districts is taking shape, and a draft of the guide will be unveiled for public feedback following the April 13 Oil City Council meeting.
The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) will hold a job fair at SCI Forest, 286 Woodland Drive in Marienville, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday with the goal of filling a variety of positions.
Construction of a multimodal trail project along Route 62/8 (Allegheny Boulevard) in Franklin and Sugarcreek is expected to start next week.
New traffic lights at the intersection of Route 8 and Pone Lane and Route 8 and the Polk Cutoff in Sandycreek are expected to be turned on in April.
The Redbank Valley High School Reunion Steering Committee has announced it is opening up the classes eligible to attend the all school reunion.
