Belles Lettres

The Belles Lettres Club held its monthly lunch and game day on Monday.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

About People

100TH BIRTHDAY — A card shower for Virginia Smith of Franklin will be held Dec. 6 in honor of her 100th birthday. Cards may be mailed to Virginia Smith, c/o The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Room 202, Franklin, 16323.

Community News

Schubert Club to host Christmas concert

  • From staff reports

The Schubert Musical and Literary Club will host its annual “Sounds of the Season” Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in the sanctuary of Grace United Methodist Church at 100 Central Ave. in Oil City.

Relay for Life team to raise funds
Community News

Relay for Life team to raise funds

  • From staff reports

The Chocoholics For a Cause Relay for Life team will set up a fundraising station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday at the Cranberry Mall.