YWCA luncheon and Gallivanters - The Oil City YWCA Gallivanters ended the travel season for 2019 with a bus trip to Middlefield, Ohio. The group visited Ridgeview Farm, D&S Produce, Middlefield Cheese Factory, Nauvoo Country Market, Mary Yoder's Bakery and End of Commons General Store. The highlight of the trip was an authentic Amish wedding feast.
The next luncheon will be catered at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, at the YWCA. Music will be provided by former members of "Southern Knights," Dan Feroz, Rick Sabouski, and John Omiatek. The cost is $16. Reservations and payment are due by Nov. 25, by calling Vickie at 676-6528.