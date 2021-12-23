Club Notes

According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has, for the most part, decreased by approximately double from the previous seven-day period.
BIRTHDAYS — The following Sugar Creek Station residents will celebrate birthdays during January: Gladys Coxson, Jan. 5; Margaret Himes, Jan. 14; Betty Aoun, Jan. 19; Pauline Paden, Jan. 26; and Louis Schaeffer, Jan. 29.
HARRISBURG — The agriculture Linked (AgriLink) Investment Program, which provides low-interest loans to qualified farmers and farms, reactivated Monday, according to a press release from state Rep. R. Lee James.
The Cranberry Township Economic and Development Committee heard updates Tuesday on the Cranberry Mall, an upcoming outdoor expo and the ongoing housing development issues the panel has worked on throughout the year.
ACHIEVEMENT — Jenny Siembida Beretsky, a 2003 Oil City High School graduate, completed her first Ironman race in Panama City, Florida, in November. She finished with a time of 12:52:03. Her overall place was 595th out of 1701 and 118th out of 428 women. The Ironman race consists of a 2.4-mil…
Marie Veon, a longtime Venango County district attorney, whose nomination was confirmed Wednesday by the state Senate to fill the judicial vacancy in the county’s Court of Common Pleas, will be sworn in on Jan. 3 at the Venango County Courthouse when the other Venango County officials electe…
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) State Director of Rural Development Bob Morgan announced Thursday that USDA is investing $11.3 million in three projects to build and improve critical infrastructure in rural Pennsylvania.