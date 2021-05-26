Club Notes

Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and five KOPS attended the recent meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Peg Adams was the TOPS best loser and Sis Shontz was the KOPS best in status.
Updated: May 26, 2021 @ 8:53 am
May 26, 1999
Applications are being accepted for the Pleasantville Pageant, which will be held Sunday, July 11, at the Pleasantville fire hall.
CLARION - Clarion County still has money available for renters and landlords impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jami and Gene Sundberg of Erie have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Kathryn (Katie) Sundberg, to Nicholas (Nic) Jones of Culpeper, Virginia.
PennDOT drivers license centers will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of Memorial Day, but starting June 1, the department of transportation will reopen several of its centers for driver licensing and photo services.
BIRTHDAYS - Several residents at Sugar Creek Station will mark their birthdays in June. They include: Eileen Montgomery, June 4; Nancy Rhoades, June 5; Elizabeth Monahan, June 7; Jim Anderson, June 27; and Myrtle Rosenberger, June 28. Cards may be sent to them, in care of the facility, at 35…
MARIENVILLE - Bigfoot hunters and fans will converge on Marienville for the community's first Forest County Bigfoot Festival from June 11 to 13.
The city of Franklin was awarded a $129,000 grant to demolish and excavate 10 properties, according news release from state representative Lee James' office.
Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held May 17, with 9 members weighing in.
The advisory council of the Clarion Area Agency on Aging will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, June 18, at the Main Street Center in Clarion.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Gail Robert "Bob" Irons of Franklin. The article was submitted by Julie and Emily Irons.
Scholarships
Erin Hanna, Bayada Pediatrics; Amanda Barker, Oil Region Library Association; Andrew Dobson, SERVPRO of Crawford & NE Venango County; Nicholas Hess, The Printer's Cabinet and Curiosities; Juliet Hilburn, Allegheny Realty Settlement LLC; Bobbie Jones, Webco Industries and Trailasana Yoga …
Legislative breakfast set
May 25, 1999
The Scenic Rivers YMCA will operate Summer Day Camp for youths ages 6 to 12 at YMCA Camp Coffman beginning Tuesday, June 8.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Sunday had collected 13,444 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,382 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,169 tests were positive for the virus. As of Monday, the hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients.
The Washington Township Community Association will celebrate Mayfest and the Fryburg Area Bicentennial this weekend with activities throughout the weekend.
Oil City High School's music department will hold its annual Swing Out at 6:30 p.m. today at the high school athletic stadium.
The Oil City School Board on Monday night approved a tentative budget with no tax increase. The tax rate will remain at 16.61 mills for the 20th consecutive year.
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, named Erin Hanna as its 2021 Young Professional of the Year.
Memorial Day will be observed Monday in Franklin with three services and a parade downtown.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported three new virus-related deaths and the tri-county area reported 88 additional cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
May 24, 1999
A Memorial Day observance for Knox area residents will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at Knox Community Park.
A Cranberry High School tradition was "well-done" this year, as the school's annual end-of-the-year cookout took place on a summer-like day with students smiling and laughing.
Here are some of the more frequent violations reported to Oil City's code enforcement office during the spring and summer:
Venango County Election Board members met Friday to begin canvassing all the votes from Tuesday's primary election.
Dean's list
