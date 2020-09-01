Oil City TOPS - Sandy Hartsell was the best loser and best monthly loser and Lea Brosius was the KOPS best in status at the Aug. 26 meeting of the Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977.
Ten TOPS and six KOPS were in attendance.
