Club Notes

Tri-City bridge club — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barry Cressman and Nancy Days, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Maryann Richardson, third.
The Forest County Country Music Association will hold another free evening of music at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the MACA (Marienville Area Civic Association) Building in Marienville.
The Clarion University physics department will present Stars Over Clarion at 7 and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7 and 8, in the Donald D. Peirce Planetarium in the Grunenwald Science and Technology Center at the university.
Each year, in October, advocates for domestic violence survivors and other supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Oct. 1, 1999
A flu shot clinic for seniors in the Marienville area that was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13, has been changed to an earlier date.
Franklin resident Dot Noble turned 99 Thursday, and she spent the day having conversations with friends and reading the birthday cards she received.
UPMC Northwest has announced new clinic hours for COVID vaccinations.
HARRISBURG — State Rep. Lee James announced his bill, which aims to create uniformity and autonomy in boroughs, overwhelmingly passed the full House on Tuesday.
Sept. 30, 1999
Shannon and Tina Songer of Marienville have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Hali Songer, to Cody Lewis, both of Marienville.
James and Bernadette Frank celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Oberlander recognized for legislative leadership
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Franklin School Board members handled some routine business at their meeting this week.
WASHINGTON — Following the passage of the extension of the public debt limit, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson released the following statement:
Frank and Judy Baker of Lucinda will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Friday.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Eleanor Moyer and Jean Johnston, who live on opposite ends of Elk Street in Franklin, both enjoy decorating for the seasons.
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Sept. 20 with 9 members weighing in.
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s August seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, for the most part, was up from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Cranberry School Board members reviewed food shortages and cyber education costs at the panel’s meeting Monday.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
The program “Our Town More Stories from Oil City” will air at 8 p.m. Thursday on WQLN, Erie’s PBS channel.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 16,055 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday morning, including 3,408 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,117 tests were positive for the virus.
United Way of Venango County and Adagio Health will provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccination services three times a week beginning Monday.
The 2021 Friends for Food campaign is underway and has raised $850.
Sept. 29, 1999
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION — Clarion County Commissioners purchased property Tuesday that they hope will remedy a “failed” acid mine drainage project.
Flu shots
Story time for preschoolers hosted by the Lakeview Area Public Library will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays during the fall months at the G. Turner Craig Park in Sandy Lake, weather permitting.
Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Sept. 28, 1999
The southbound lanes of Route 8 are open from the intersection with Old Route 8 (Route 3013) to the Georgetown Road (Route 3004) exit, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is accepting construction and maintenance services feedback through an online survey through Oct. 26 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021PDConstruction.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Two Valley Grove School Board members were honored by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association with recognitions of achievement at Monday’s board meeting.
- By MARK OLIVER City editor
The Derrick received a prestigious award in 1985 when the newspaper was named industry of the year and honored during Oil City’s Oil Heritage Week.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
The University of Pittsburgh’s Manufacturing Assistance Center (MAC) has a new home at Pitt-Titusville, and the first cohort of regional students has already begun coursework there.
75TH BIRTHDAY — Van Stewart will celebrate his 75th birthday Tuesday, Oct. 4. He is married to Mary Stewart and has twin daughters, Allison Friedhaber and Christine McIntyre. Stewart retired from Story and Clark Piano Factory in Seneca. He previously enjoyed spending time at the Oil City McD…
E.P. Boyle and Kay Parker talked about The Derrick’s past, present and commitment to the future when the newspaper was honored in 1985, and we still strive to serve the community today with the same zeal and vision we have had for the past 150 years.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average daily number of COVID-19 cases reported from Clarion County has risen over the past seven days, while the average daily number of cases reported from both Venango and Forest counties remained flat from the previous seven-day period.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Oil City School Board members did not conduct any business at their meeting Monday due to the presence of two people who refused to wear masks, leading to the meeting being canceled after the board recessed for an hour.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Cranberry School Board members heard comments from four visitors Monday night as parents and teachers talked about their concerns regarding mask mandates and other COVID-related policies for students.
