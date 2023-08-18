Bridge Buddies
Winners Wednesday in the Bridge Buddies club were Gail Calen and Cynthia Moon, table one; and Jerri and Hank Gent, table two.
Updated: August 18, 2023 @ 4:00 am
Aug. 18, 2001
Keystone School Board members unanimously approved a contract this week with the Wexford-based McClure Company for nearly $4 million worth of renovations at Keystone Elementary School.
Oil City Class of 1963
CLARION — The annual common nighthawk watch by Seneca Rocks Audubon is underway and will continue through early September.
Bridge Buddies
Bridges in Oil City will be closed for BridgeFest today and Saturday.
A grief share support group will meet over a 14-week period starting next month at the Atlantic Avenue Church in Franklin.
The road closure for a bridge rehabilitation project on Olean Trail (Route 2005) in Limestone Township, Clarion County, ended Thursday and the road has reopened.
A “loss of spouse” one-day grief seminar will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Atlantic Avenue Church at 160 Atlantic Ave. in Franklin.
Jim Self, an internationally-known tuba player whose roots are in Venango County, and his wife are continuing their longtime support for students studying brass at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Dean’s list
Aug. 17, 2001
The Venango County Recovery Celebration Committee is planning its annual event from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Bandstand Park in Franklin to coincide with National Recovery Month in September.
Oil City’s popular BridgeFest event will return to the city’s bridges Friday and Saturday.
Twenty-six films representing eight countries will screen during the 2023 Oil Valley Film Festival on Sept. 8 and 9, at the Oil City Library, and on Sept. 10, at The Pointe.
With the aid of a Creative Ventures Grant from ARTS Oil City, a Titusville artist will bring skills for the big screen to the local small-town scene.
Reno residents have received much support during their water crisis over the past four weeks, including a fundraising event at Wanango Country Club earlier this month.
Venango County commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract with the OnSolve company for a CodeRED public safety alert system.
Aug. 16, 2001
The Venango County Economic Development Authority was updated on progress at 100 Seneca in Oil City during the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
Oil City Garden Club
Retired Oil City Area School District staff members will hold their 23rd annual first-day-of-school celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Vogus
The Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry is seeking recipes for a commemorative cookbook for this year’s 70th Autumn Leaf Festival scheduled from Sept. 30 through Oct. 8.
Aug. 15, 2001
Oil City TOPS
Fifty-four projects in 35 counties, including two in Venango County, were selected to expand access to electric vehicle charging, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation news release.
PennDOT has announced that work will begin soon on two bridges in Venango County — the bridge that carries Route 8 over Cherry Run in Rouseville and the Rynd Farm Bridge over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township.
WASHINGTON — The remains of Richard M. Sharrow, an Army sergeant and Marienville resident who was killed during the Korean War, was accounted for on Jan. 24, the Defense Department’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday in a news release.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts (ARCA) will present a retrospective exhibit of Emlenton resident Andor Paposi-Jobb, who is an acclaimed painter, teacher and international judo champion, at the Red Brick Gallery in Foxburg from Friday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 24.
Aug. 14, 2001
Dean’s list
Carl and Kathleen Hohmann, of Oil City, will celebrate their 40-year wedding anniversary on Sunday.
Oil City Class of 1958
Barrow card party luncheon
Aug. 13, 2001
CLARION — The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. recently announced it received more than $828,000 in several federal, state and local grants this year.