Clarion TOPS - Twelve members of the Clarion TOPS, Chapter 742 met Aug. 3.
Bread was the forbidden food for the week.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible this afternoon. High 86F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 11, 2020 @ 7:34 am
Clarion TOPS - Twelve members of the Clarion TOPS, Chapter 742 met Aug. 3.
Bread was the forbidden food for the week.