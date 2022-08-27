Tri-County Singles
The Tri-County Singles Club met Aug. 3 at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House in Cranberry.
The Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association hospice program will offer a grief recovery group for adults beginning Sept. 22 and running through the holidays.
A Maker Night event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in the parking lot of Forest Scientific in Tionesta.
The staff at the Venango County branch of the Northwest Commission spent Friday conducting a clean-up day on the 1.7 mile portion of the McClintock Trail that the commission is responsible for.
Aug. 28, 2000
UPMC Northwest is sponsoring a better breathing clinic for those who often have trouble breathing or who have chronic lung conditions such as emphysema, chronic bronchitis and non-reversible asthma.
Aug. 26, 2000
Man announces candidacy for Clarion commissioner
Saturday, Aug. 27
In conjunction with Saturday’s observance of National Petroleum Day, state trade groups and several lawmakers were at Drake Well Museum in Titusville on Thursday to celebrate the pivotal role Pennsylvania has played in the modern oil and gas industry since Edwin Drake struck oil in 1859.
Demstock event set at Venango fairgrounds
Clarion TOPS
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region, with the exception of Crawford County, reported decreases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period. It follows a week in which much of the region reported increases.
Drake Well Museum and Park will host Drake Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to commemorate the 163rd anniversary of the Drake Well oil strike and the birth of the modern petroleum industry.
The Oil City Library will hold its final attic sale Saturday in conjunction with the library's Festival of the Book.
Aug. 25, 2000
The Oil Region Nurse Honor Guard will hold an informational meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Franklin VFW hall located at 411 Ninth St.
Valley Grove School Board members approved naming Superintendent Kevin Briggs the district’s school safety and security coordinator during the panel’s meeting Monday.
Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1 office, which represents Venango, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer and Warren counties, were among the 29 state workers who were honored Tuesday for their outstanding performance with PennDOT’s Star of Excellence award.
The United Way of Venango County, in partnership with local salons, held its annual Back to School Hair Affair event Monday.
Belles Lettres
Oil City Class of 1967
Aug. 24, 2000
Aug. 23, 2000
A “Lift Him Up” praise concert will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Carpenter’s Barn at the Oscar and Debbie Stoltz farm, 261 Curran Road, Emlenton.
Tea Party to meet
Oil City TOPS
Core Goods in Oil City is helping give another boost to the local economy together with the Edinboro Market and Meadville Market House.
The Fertigs Community Center will hold its annual Labor Day event, Old Home Day, on Monday, Sept. 5.
Cranberry School Board members heard during their monthly meeting Monday that the school district may add girls wrestling as an “emerging sport,” as well as a disc golf course along the cross-country trails.
The Lucinda caboose is heading home.
The Oil Region Alliance is seeking nominations for the second annual Oil Region Tourism Awards.
The Adagio Health office in Seneca will hold an open house Thursday to allow people to see its newly renovated space along Route 257.
PITTSBURGH — Although tri-county area gas prices this week are above the western Pennsylvania average of $4.25, all three counties continue to to be on par with the nation in weekly drops, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The Allegheny Valley Conservancy held its annual Allegheny River cleanup on Saturday.
Aug. 22, 2000
Ann and Tim Huebert of Lucinda will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary Friday.
About 150 people gathered in Franklin on Sunday to celebrate the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.
TIONESTA — The Allegany River Dancers from the Seneca tribe in Salamanca, New York, returned to the Tionesta Indian Festival on Saturday night to an overflow crowd.
