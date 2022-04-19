Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Eleven TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Kelly Ward was the TOPS best loser, and Joyce Shook was the KOPS best in status.
A blood screening program will be held from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Redbank Valley High School cafeteria at 920 Broad St. in New Bethlehem.
The Venango County Historical Society is accepting items for its May Mart Yard Sale.
The Starlite Xpress baton group will holding open registration and its first practice for the 2022 marching season Thursday at the Polk fire hall.
Megan Sternagel has been named manager at Northwest Bank’s Oil City office.
April 19, 2000
April 18, 2000
Keystone Class of 1961
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags on Thursday from 2 p.m. until supplies are gone.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Seneca Rocks Audubon Society is celebrating Native Plant Month and Earth Day with an information and activity table open to the public from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Clarion Free Library.
Trolley and street car service arrived in Oil City in the 1890s when J.B. Smithman, who built Monarch Park, secured permission from Oil City Council to build and operate the Oil City Railway Company.
April 17, 2000
Unlike last weekend, the weather cooperated and kids and their families turned out en masse for Franklin’s annual Easter egg hunt in Fountain Park on Friday evening.
Oil City and Franklin workers will sweep streets next week in the following areas:
Throughout the year, Sandy Krizon has her Mineral Township property on Raymilton Road decorated for every holiday. Of course, with Sunday being Easter, Krizon made sure the tradition continues.
CLARION — The Muxi chapter of Sigma Theta Tau, the International Honor Society of Nursing, is planning a tribute to nurses who have died, called “Fallen Heroes,” and the group is asking the public’s help in the endeavor.
Venango County Republicans
The Franklin Easter Egg Hunt in Fountain Park has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. today. In addition, the photo-op with chicks and bunnies will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the park.
The newspaper will publish its annual Save, Serve & Protect section, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies, on Tuesday, April 26.
Franklin Preservation will hold a program titled “Lost Amusement Parks of Northwestern Pennsylvania” from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin.
Cranberry Township supervisors were told Thursday that nine zoning permits have been issued in the township since last month.
April 15, 2000
Hickory Grove
Achievements
Clarion garden club
The following students at Franklin High School have been named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at Rocky Grove High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at Valley Grove Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at Oil City Middle School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
April 14, 2000
Friends of Oil Creek State Park will hold their Chicks-in-the-Sticks event after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Clarion County Republican Committee will hold its annual spring breakfast Saturday, April 30, at Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.
Jim and Virginia “Ginny” Brinkley of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Jerry and Michele Winger of Rouseville have announced the engagement of their daughter, Amanda Nicole Winger, to Terry Bedow of Oil City.
Schubert Musical and Literary Club
Oil City Class of 1958
Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a contract that will begin the process of reassessment in the county.
PITTSBURGH — In the tri-county area, Venango County is the only county where this week’s average price of gasoline is below the average western Pennsylvania average of $4.25, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Collie/Heeler cross puppies! Blue, black and white spotte…
Inside house sale 9 west avenue OC. Top of Seneca hill Ap…
Roofs, decks, additions, pole barns, siting, free estimat…
Lost 2 cats, orange tabby and large black and white. W. F…
Found April 10th - broken gold chain with rhinestones in …
Found medium size black dog in Fairmont City. Please cont…
LEGAL NOTICE Send Claims pertaining to Howard A. Weltner,…