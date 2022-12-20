Oil City TOPS
Fourteen TOPS and two KOPS weighed in at a recent meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
DESIGNATION — Chad Ellis, an employee of the Rossbacher Insurance Group, has earned the designation of certified insurance counselor (CIC). Ellis successfully completed a comprehensive insurance education program to receive the CIC designation, which is considered one of the most prestigious…
Dec. 20, 2000
(Editor’s note: This article was submitted to the newspaper by the journalism class at Cranberry High School and was written by class member and Cranberry Chronicles staff member Brooke Whitling.)
CLARION — PennDOT is inviting the public to view plans regarding the bridge preservation project of the existing structure carrying Route 322 over the Clarion River in Clarion and Paint Townships in Clarion County.
Paul and Lois Rice of Franklin are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary Thursday.
Dec. 19, 2000
Mark and Kathryn (Kathy) Lukasiak of Oil City are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary on Friday, which is also the 50-year anniversary of the Steelers’ “Immaculate Reception.”
Ted and Nancy Banner are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Some rocks and debris fell from a hillside onto Main Street/Route 8 in Oil City at about noon or 12:30 p.m. Friday, PennDOT press officer Jill Harry said.
Keystone High School was the District 10 honorable mention “Fan Favorite” award winner in PennDOT’s Paint the Plow safety outreach contest.
United Way of Venango County and 10 local nonprofits have partnered to evolve their communication capabilities with the hiring of a marketing specialist.
Dec. 18, 2000
Dec. 16, 2000
The Federal Communications Commission, as part of the development of new broadband maps, has requested that the public submit necessary challenges to pre-production draft maps, which are now available on the FCC website.
French Creek Fall Safety in Franklin was recognized Thursday morning for its 30 years of service by the Erie-based Manufacturers and Business Association.
The traffic lights at the Coefields Corners in Franklin, which is the intersection of 13th Street, Grant Street, Meadville Pike, Rocky Grove Avenue and Second Avenue, has experienced a “catastrophic failure” and will need a complete replacement of the traffic controller.
Emily Bookwalter, of Franklin, is saving pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Fred and Candace “Candi” Blackhurst of Franklin are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Dec. 15, 2000
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club
Oil City Class of 1958
The Clarion First Presbyterian Church’s food bag distribution scheduled for today has been rescheduled for Monday due to the winter weather advisory in effect for the region.
Drake Well Museum will hold a Winter Academy with two Zoom sessions planned in January and February.
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry will mark the 70th year of its Autumn Leaf Festival in the fall.
The Venango Youth Choir will perform a Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Good Hope Lutheran Church at 800 Moran St. in Oil City.
(This Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Leon “Chappy” Eisenman of Oil City. The article was submitted by his daughter, Brenda Agnello.)
Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday awarded liquid fuels grants to five municipalities.
The Big Lots plaza property at 697 Allegheny Blvd. in Sugarcreek Borough went up for bid around midday Tuesday, and bids can be submitted until 11 a.m. Thursday.
Dec. 14, 2000
John and Kriste Strawbridge of Franklin are celebrating their 50th anniversary Thursday.
Belles Lettres
Oil City Class of 1963
The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority will hold a listening session at 10 a.m. today at the Venango County Training Center at 737 Elk St. in Franklin.
Master’s degrees
Dec. 13, 2000
Original art pieces are now being accepted for inclusion in the annual Nature Art Showcase and Sale scheduled Feb. 3 and 4 at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin during Franklin On Ice.
Cinnamon Evans, director of Venango County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates program, has announced her retirement, effective at the end of the year.