Schubert Club — The Junior Schubert Club and the adult Schubert Club combined for the annual student program Friday at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse in Oil City.

Student performers included Anna Fleming, Lydia Nicholson, Miles Jenny, Hannah Nicholson, Matthew Fleming, Grace Madden, Calvin Jenny, Amelia Orr and Cody Whitling presenting piano solos.

Thompson to host town hall

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson will host a telephone town hall at 6 p.m. Wednesday to answer questions from constituents and provide an update on congressional work.

Club Notes

Hutchinson, Mastriano to introduce energy plan
Hutchinson, Mastriano to introduce energy plan

HARRISBURG — State Sens. Scott Hutchinson and Doug Mastriano announced they will soon introduce legislation to stabilize energy costs in Pennsylvania, which would be designed to protect against economic and international volatility in the long term, and utilize the state’s natural resources.

About People

STEM AMBASSADOR — Kelsi Wilcox Boyles, an education program specialist with Riverview Intermediate Unit, has been accepted as one of 19 ambassadors in the Pennsylvania STEM Ambassador Program. She participated in an inaugural training session Feb. 28 and March 1 at Harrisburg University of S…

Club Notes

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Barb Bickel and Sunni Clickett, third.

Club Notes

Venango Archaeology — The Venango Archaeology Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St., Franklin.

Mediation begins in Polk, White Haven case

Plaintiffs and defendants in the case involving the planned closure of both Polk and White Haven state centers met March 1 for the first time since a mediation agreement was reached in January.

Clarification - March 9

In the story about U.S. House candidate Dan Pastore that appeared in the March 7 edition, the following clarification reflects his view on abortion:

OC will send survey to Murray Street residents

The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys for a street reconstruction project on the entire length of Murray Street in conjunction with its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.