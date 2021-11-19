Club Notes

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Maryann Richardson, first; Laura Flick and Karen Steele, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.
Friday, Nov. 19
Concert at Venango Museum will feature music from silent film, ‘Pass the Gravy’
Crawford County will be featured on PCN’s series titled “Pennsylvania’s Neighborhood” from Dec. 13 to 17, the cable channel announced. The series celebrates the people, places and events that make a community unique.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
CLARION — The Clarion County Office of Elections has finished tallying hundreds of write-in votes, and the results show incumbents in three races being defeated by write-in candidates.
- From staff reports
Bridge Builders Community Foundations will not conduct its Week of Giving campaign in 2022.
The Oil City Heritage Society is selling a collection of history articles and photographs, with proceeds benefiting the Oil City Library.
Nov. 19, 1999
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,967 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 14,248 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,208 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 15 COVID-19 in-patients (12 confirmed and three suspected). Six o…
Nov. 18, 1999
- From staff reports
BHS Primary Care New Bethlehem will hold a fall COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 3 to 6 p.m. today.
- From staff reports
The following students at Oil City Area Middle School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
An additional $5,365 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $36,029.
- From staff reports
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, hosted its annual meeting Friday at Karma Coffee.
- From staff reports
A free class on stress management will be conducted by Melanie Krneta Homoeopathy Plus, 1215B Liberty St. in Franklin, on Sunday.
- From staff reports
Three Franklin Area School District teachers will receive grants to enhance their classrooms.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days have, for the most part, nearly doubled from the previous seven-day period.
Franklin’s community Christmas tree is 53 feet tall, making it the largest tree yet in the city.
William and Debra Weaver of Seneca will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary Monday.
Nov. 17, 1999
CLARION — The United Way of Clarion County announced availability of the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program (CEAP), which matches entrepreneurs with existing, free, local, small business consulting services and financial resources up to $2,000.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Valley Grove School Board approved a number of items at its combined work session and regular meeting Monday.
- From staff report
The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags at 2 p.m. Thursday.
- From staff reports
Clarion County coroner Dan Shingledecker said Tuesday the death of an 85-year-old woman in Farmington Township was accidental as a result of smoke inhalation from a house fire on Sunday.
Nov. 16, 1999
The following students at North Clarion Junior Senior High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
The Christmas Tree Extravaganza will be held Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
NEW MEMBERS — Four new members have joined the Clarion Area Chamber of Commerce. They are Black Bear Hemp Dispensary, 400 Main St., Clarion; Lewis Lumber & Milling Inc., 16289 Route 322, Clarion; The Forest Nook, 3121 Forest Road, Vowinckel; and The Wayside Restaurant, 1123 Old Fryburg R…
Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- From staff reports
The Diocese of Erie has been notified that the first level of appeal that was presented for multiple parishioners of the former St. Stephen Parish in Oil City has been denied at the Signatura, the highest court at the Vatican.
WASHINGTON — Gov. Tom Wolf and other governors were in attendance at the ceremony in which the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,770 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 14,092 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,132 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 11 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. Two of those patients are in the …
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced a free outdoor drive-up COVID-19 testing site will open at the Crawford County Fairgrounds, 13921 Dickson Road in Meadville, beginning today.
Nov. 15, 1999
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
CLARION — Indivisible We Rise, West Central PA, on Saturday hosted a “Freedom to Vote — Time to Act” caravan in Clarion.
Oil City
PUBLISHED — Russ Cataldo II of Knox has published a devotional book titled “Transparency of the Heart.” The 60-day devotional was inspired by Cataldo’s personal spiritual growth. He is a 1987 Keystone High School graduate. He served in the U.S. Marines as an aviation technician and is a Gulf…
The following students from the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
The following students at Venango Catholic High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
