Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Eleven TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Bob O’Hara was the TOPS best loser, and Sandy Plowman was the KOPS best in status.

BOOK SIGNING — Patrick Barrett, a local author, will hold a book signing event at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Oil City Library. Barrett is the author of “For Pastors Only: Dealing with Rejection in Ministry.” Copies of the book will be sold at the library. Barrett has served in many areas of Chr…

Jamie Renee Daugherty and Dr. Brian Michael Steinert are engaged to be married Sept. 10, 2022. An incorrect date was published in Thursday’s paper.

Keith and Sally Daugherty of Venus have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Jamie Renee Daugherty, to Dr. Brian Michael Steinert, both of Greensburg.

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Frank Klinger and Pat Stewart, third.

The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:

  • From staff reports

The following students at St. Stephen Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:

Therapy dogs coming to Franklin Library
Therapy dogs coming to Franklin Library

  • From staff reports

The Franklin Public Library has partnered with Paws 4 A Cause to provide a unique reading program for school age children from the area. Beginning Saturday, children may stop into the library and have a one-on-one reading session with a friendly, attentive, and certified therapy dog.

A-C Valley, teachers approve 3-year pact

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News

FOXBURG — Allegheny-Clarion Valley School Board approved a new three-year contract with the district’s teachers union during the board’s regular voting meeting last month.